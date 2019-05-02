BOOK REVIEW: Christo Wiese — a risk taker extraordinaire

Most international travellers have nightmares about a customs official rummaging through their bags. Forgot to take out the can of lighter fluid? Worried about a pair of sexy undergarments being spread out and examined in front of a queue of onlookers?

That’s nothing. Imagine carrying more than the national lottery’s winnings in cash, and then being stopped at the airport. In Christo Wiese: Risk & Riches, TJ Strydom tells a story that reveals quite a bit about the billionaire’s appetite for taking chances.

The Slumdog Millionaire theme song bursts over the radio at regular intervals. “Jai Ho! … Catch me, catch me, catch me, c’mon catch me,” sing Nicole Scherzinger and the Pussycat Dolls on a crisp London morning. The tune has been on Britain’s top 10 chart for three weeks. The mercury won’t climb higher than 11ºC today. It’s overcast and it looks like rain.

Wiese is on his way to the airport. It takes less than an hour to get from the Ritz Hotel to the terminal. London City Airport is a favourite among business travellers. It’s much closer to the City than Heathrow or Gatwick and has an expedited procedure at the check-in counter.

Wiese wants to catch an early flight to Luxembourg, returning the same day. It’s a Monday in April and at the weekend he attended a wedding in Russia. His flight to Moscow was booked so as to give him the chance of casting his vote in Cape Town in SA’s general elections before departing.

“I have no reason to believe that Jacob Zuma would do a worse job than anyone else,” the Sunday newspaper Rapport quoted him as saying. Whether his vote was one of the 11.6-million cast that gave Zuma and the ANC a comfortable majority in the 2009 election is his secret. Other business leaders are worried about the new man on his way to the Union Buildings, but Wiese is ever the optimist. “What possible advantage is there in being negative? I know our country has problems. All countries do, and you are surely better equipped to handle the challenges and problems where you live and know the territory.”