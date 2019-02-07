Never a mud-life crisis when at the wheel of a Jimny

However, many will likely be put off by the impracticality of it all. Aside from its two-door, four-seater shape, the rear luggage area is a mere 85l, which increases to 377l with the rear seats folded down. If it’s any consolation, that’s 53l more than the previous-generation car.

Vast improvements in driving dynamics, comfort and technology also mean the Jimny is no longer a physically tiring drive. The gutsy and naturally aspirated 1.5l petrol four-cylinder engine uses its improved 75kW and 130Nm outputs to haul the Jimny around with a welcome verve, giving it respectable power to keep up with highway traffic.

In standard configuration only the rear wheels are driven but the fronts can be called up for all-wheel grip via a secondary gear lever. It’s largely a civilised thing in flight, with a fair amount of body control and a little waywardness only arising in cross-winds or when caught out by dodgy road fractures. The steering is light and communicative and works well with its size, particularly in tight spaces where this diminutive vehicle can be easily threaded into parking spots.

But where the Jimny comes into its own is when you select 4-LOW on its transfer case and leave the tarmac to enter off-road tracks. The combination of its small dimensions and hardware, which in this new iteration includes a button-activated Hill-Descent Assist and Brake LSD (limited slip-differential) traction control, results in a peerless breadth of beaten track-driving ability.

It’s such a giggle to drive as every obstacle where you line its 195/80 R15 rubber becomes an invitation for more engagement from the driver than in larger, more torque-rich off-roaders. Also, because of its slender dimensions it escapes the brunt of wallops by overhanging and over-reaching bushes.