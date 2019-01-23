Singita: Our food journey — a celebration of tried and tested Serengeti cuisine

Singita: Our Food Journey

Publisher: Coppersmith

For the average chef, running out of ingredients mid-recipe is annoying. Doing so when heading up a lodge kitchen in the middle of the Serengeti, where the nearest eggs are a Cessna trip away is considerably more stressful.

As a result, Frank Louw, former executive chef for top-end Singita camps in Tanzania, is rather the expert at creative cooking.

“Luckily, guests at home will never have to deal with a delivery arriving and a monkey stealing the only two ripe mangoes that you wanted to use in a salad you’d just placed on the menu,” Louw says.

“You have to love the remoteness of the properties — it lends itself to many interesting moments.”

Louw, now tourism general manager at Singita Serengeti, is one of the key people behind a generous 274-page company cookbook, designed to celebrate dishes tried and tested by the luxury company’s guests over the years.

Singita: Our Food Journey is laden with stand-out recipes, from international favourites such as risotto and Caesar salad to dishes that employ local ingredients such as green bananas or samp and beans.