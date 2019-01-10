Poached: The destruction of the animal kingdom

Rhino horn is at the heart of the multibillion-dollar wildlife trade, the subject of Rachel Love Nuwer’s meticulous and ambitious study of one of the most dangerous businesses on earth — for both man and beast.

Nuwer’s net is necessarily wide, drawing in species from rhinos, to wildcats, to bears harvested for bile, to rare reptiles captured by ravenous collectors. The statistics can be numbing: from 2007 to 2014, 30% of the remaining savannah elephants disappeared, slaughtered for their ivory. Only about 415,000 remain today. More tigers exist in captivity, where they are raised for use in medicine or meat, than in the wild. One million pangolins, the most trafficked animal on earth, have been killed in the last decade.

While conservation is in vogue and has earnest celebrity advocates, Nuwer suggests that efforts to raise awareness at a global level are haphazard and insufficient to address the problem on the ground: growing human demand for wildlife products.

The trade was given a spur in October when China moved to reverse its 25-year ban on the use of rhinoceros horn and tiger bone for medicinal purposes, despite scientific research showing rhino and tiger parts are not only ineffective, but can be harmful to human health.

Despite the evidence, rhino horn has maintained its mystical allure. It is rare and precious, valued between $15,000 to $45,000 per pound. The vast majority finds its way to Asia where horn is a placebo of last resort, often procured at great expense by the family of the terminally ill as a final, symbolic gesture.

South African ranchers who dehorn rhinos to prevent poaching (horns grow back) argue that legalisation would generate revenue to protect wildlife. But many ranchers are also sitting on caches of legally harvested horns worth tens of millions of dollars that they cannot sell. It is unlikely legal supply could ever meet demand.

Nuwer’s book is both an intrepid first-person investigation and a detailed economic study. The tension between these two approaches can feel meandering. Still, there are a few glimmers of hope, in the guise of the conservationists and journalists who work so that endangered animals can be preserved before they, too, are fated to become the stuff of legend.

© Financial Times, 2019