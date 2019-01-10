Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW

Poached: The destruction of the animal kingdom

A shocking expose of just how debilitating man's poaching has been on Mother Nature

10 January 2019 - 05:05 Madison Darbyshire
A white rhino darting and notching expedition took place on Shamwari Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape. When a calf reaches the age of two years and two months it is policy at Shamwari to tranquilize the animal, take DNA samples, mark it and place microchips in both horns. Using information gathered the gene mapping and DNA comparison tests can be done to help in the fight against poaching and the illegal trade of wildlife. Picture: WILLEM LAW
A white rhino darting and notching expedition took place on Shamwari Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape. When a calf reaches the age of two years and two months it is policy at Shamwari to tranquilize the animal, take DNA samples, mark it and place microchips in both horns. Using information gathered the gene mapping and DNA comparison tests can be done to help in the fight against poaching and the illegal trade of wildlife. Picture: WILLEM LAW

Unicorns first appeared in Chinese texts as early as 2697BC, revered for their mystical, magical and — crucially — mythological powers. Because their horn was believed to be able to detect poison, goblets supposedly made of the precious material were popular gifts for emperors and kings. Impressive, except for one crucial detail: unicorns do not exist.

The word in English derives from the Latin unicornis, or “single horn”. It is the rhinoceros’s bad evolutionary luck that its horn became mixed up in unicorn lore and the species has been hunted to the edge of extinction.

Rhino horn is at the heart of the multibillion-dollar wildlife trade, the subject of Rachel Love Nuwer’s meticulous and ambitious study of one of the most dangerous businesses on earth — for both man and beast.

Nuwer’s net is necessarily wide, drawing in species from rhinos, to wildcats, to bears harvested for bile, to rare reptiles captured by ravenous collectors. The statistics can be numbing: from 2007 to 2014, 30% of the remaining savannah elephants disappeared, slaughtered for their ivory. Only about 415,000 remain today. More tigers exist in captivity, where they are raised for use in medicine or meat, than in the wild. One million pangolins, the most trafficked animal on earth, have been killed in the last decade.

While conservation is in vogue and has earnest celebrity advocates, Nuwer suggests that efforts to raise awareness at a global level are haphazard and insufficient to address the problem on the ground: growing human demand for wildlife products.

The trade was given a spur in October when China moved to reverse its 25-year ban on the use of rhinoceros horn and tiger bone for medicinal purposes, despite scientific research showing rhino and tiger parts are not only ineffective, but can be harmful to human health.

Despite the evidence, rhino horn has maintained its mystical allure. It is rare and precious, valued between $15,000 to $45,000 per pound. The vast majority finds its way to Asia where horn is a placebo of last resort, often procured at great expense by the family of the terminally ill as a final, symbolic gesture.

South African ranchers who dehorn rhinos to prevent poaching (horns grow back) argue that legalisation would generate revenue to protect wildlife. But many ranchers are also sitting on caches of legally harvested horns worth tens of millions of dollars that they cannot sell. It is unlikely legal supply could ever meet demand.

Nuwer’s book is both an intrepid first-person investigation and a detailed economic study. The tension between these two approaches can feel meandering. Still, there are a few glimmers of hope, in the guise of the conservationists and journalists who work so that endangered animals can be preserved before they, too, are fated to become the stuff of legend.

© Financial Times, 2019

Poachers’ paradise is now an African conservation triumph

African Parks has made Rwanda’s Akagera park a major tourism success story — and plans to do the same in even the most remote places in the continent
Lifestyle
2 days ago

As rhino poaching declines, other Kruger species are targeted in snaring spree

A new wave of poaching is sweeping the Kruger National Park: the use of snares to feed a burgeoning market in bushmeat and animal parts for muti.
Life
21 days ago

Back to the wild for brutalised rhinos after pioneering rehab

Two rhino cows have been freed after painstaking rehab at a Limpopo centre, where they inspired a pioneering medical procedure
News
1 month ago

Roger Porter: an environmentalist extraordinaire

A lifetime achievement award cements Roger Porter's place in history international conservation and heritage preservation
Life
1 month ago

China's legalising tiger bone and rhino horn will lift demand that had fallen

World Wide Fund for Nature says it is deeply concerning that China has reversed its 25-year-old ban‚ allowing a trade that ‘will have devastating ...
World
2 months ago

Elephants in the African veld: climate heroes?

Megaherbivores, very large animals, could play a role fighting global warming, a team of scientists suggest in a new paper
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
BOOK REVIEW: Pro-nuclear polemic starts out ...
Life / Books
2.
BOOK REVIEW: Begin and Bibi, the leaders who ...
Life / Books
3.
Poached: The destruction of the animal kingdom
Life / Books
4.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle

Related Articles

Poachers’ paradise is now an African conservation triumph
Lifestyle

As rhino poaching declines, other Kruger species are targeted in snaring spree
Life

Tech firm Sigfox develops tiny tracker to help fight rhino poaching
Life / Gadgets & Gear

Back to the wild for brutalised rhinos after pioneering rehab
News

Roger Porter: an environmentalist extraordinaire
Life

China's legalising tiger bone and rhino horn will lift demand that had fallen
World / Asia

Death no deterrent in poaching war
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.