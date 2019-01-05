French literary bad boy Houellebecq returns with ‘yellow vest’ novel

“It’s all I’ve been selling since this morning,” a sales assistant at Librairie Delamain bookshop in central Paris told AFP. At another bookshop in the capital’s 15th district, Chantal, a Houellebecq fan who did not wish to give her full name, said she bought a copy as soon as the store opened. Confessing to a liking for his “nihilistic, discerning” outlook, she said: “There are few authors that have this vision of society.”

The book, which will be published in German, Spanish and Italian next week, only comes out in English in September.

Houellebecq shot to worldwide fame with nihilistic novels depicting misogynistic men trapped in loveless existences and hooked on casual sex. Sérotonine is not the first to be seen as a cautionary tale.

His 2001 novel Platform, about sex tourism in Thailand, features a terror attack on a nightclub popular with Westerners. A year after its release, Islamist radicals attacked a bar and nightclub on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali, killing 202 people.

Houellebecq has, however, denied being a prophet, telling a French literary magazine in 2015 that he was merely making “projections” based on his observations.

The theme of Western decline runs throughout his work and his latest book is no exception.

Dying of sadness

Houellebecq, who was awarded the Legion of Honour by Macron on January 1 for his services to French literature, rails against politicians who “do not fight for the interests of their people but are ready to die to defend free trade”.

His hero — a typically Houellebecqian narrator called Florent-Claude Labrouste, who is a thinly veiled cipher for the author —a also blames feminism for what he sees as the West’s demise. “This is how a civilisation dies, without dangers or drama and very little carnage,” says Labrouste, a 46-year-old “dying of sadness” whose Japanese partner hates him and whose career is all but over.

In his native Normandy, where he goes in search of his ex-wife who left him when he slept with another woman, Labrouste finds factory workers being laid off and failing farmers committing suicide.