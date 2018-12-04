BOOK REVIEW: Haruki Murakami returns with a mystifying tale of lost passion and a goblin spectre

His books engage near-universal themes: personal isolation, confusion, and disconnection in an impersonal age of increasing change and uncertainty. Murakami captures the disorientation of modern life and conveys a sense of yearning — for love, release from loneliness, relief from ennui.

One of his translators, Ted Goossen, humanities professor at Toronto’s York University, believes Murakami’s voice is the clue to his popularity, rather than identifiable themes or specific storylines. “The rhythm of his narration, and the place you visit when you open a Murakami book, translate all around the world. You can return to where you were the last time you read Murakami; you liked that place, it’s addictive.”

Though Murakami is a cult figure in Japan, where his new releases cause in-store mayhem and his devotees are known as Harukists, he also has an enormous global following, his works having been translated into 40 languages.

Murakami’s plots are straightforward in design but complex in their blurry telling, bridging genres in an unclassifiable postmodern mash-up of thriller-mystery, fantasy, standoffish romance and noir. Goossen’s involvement with Murakami is decades-long, but even he struggles to describe Murakami’s books, summarising them as “very experimental, uniquely interesting, and drawing people’s participation”.

Killing Commendatore’s unnamed protagonist-narrator is a 30-something, nondescript everyman. His wife has left him, for reasons he can’t initially understand. A talented but disengaged portrait artist, his emotional sterility is mirrored professionally when he stops taking commissions because he feels portraiture is stifling his capacity for artistic sensibility. He tries to reignite his life by embarking on a road trip across northern Japan. After a few weeks of aimless driving he gets offered accommodation at a hillside house belonging to a reclusive, famous artist now in an old-age care facility.

He settles into a boring routine of cleaning, reading, listening to the same music and methodically preparing simple meals. Then he discovers one of the old artist’s paintings hidden in the attic. It portrays a Japanese-style adaptation of the murder of Commendatore, a scene from the Mozart opera Don Giovanni. He is captivated by the canvas even as he struggles to understand his reaction to the work and its meaning: “Impressions don’t prove anything. They’re like a butterfly in the wind — totally useless.”

Then he starts hearing a distant bell in the dead of night, and the Commendatore figure in the painting comes to life — in his mind, at least — as a goblin-like reincarnation that calls itself an Idea. He doesn’t realise it, but his passion is reawakening.

From this point the setting alternates haphazardly between reality and a parallel, subterranean spirit world; above and below the ground, our protagonist must now embark on a rite of passage involving a shrine, a deep hole in the ground, claustrophobic caving, sexual dreams, and ponderous, dreamy interactions with his neighbour, an enigmatic millionaire who sneaks into his orbit with an ulterior motive.