Spreading the word on traditional Zulu food and culture

Food sparks creativity and creative people need to eat well to fuel their passions. For some, food pricks memories of places of journeys and for others is an entry point into a different life or culture.

UK journalist, film-maker and food critic Jonathan Meades prefers to eat at home every day at 1.15pm. “It breaks the day,” he says. “Today I had fried rabbit liver, a glass of Vichy water and three clementines,” he says.

The day before he had two baked eggs, a glass of water and three clementines.

Zulu-language book publisher Wade Smit’s flexible lunch hour is determined by his hunger. He says sometimes lunch is at 10am.

Smit also prefers eating lunch at home. He has a “few small lunches throughout the day”, which he prepares.

Smit established his publishing company Kwasukela Books when he couldn’t find a publisher for his Zulu fiction. He loves the language, and the foot prepared in Zulu homes. He says he can’t get enough of umqombothi, traditional beer.