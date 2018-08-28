Tasty Turkish delights to try out at home

Memories of my younger years came flooding back in a Cape Town bookshop where a newly published cookbook caught my eye: Anatoli Authentic Turkish Cuisine.

We went to Anatoli in Green Point decades ago to celebrate birthdays — most of us with only a little cash to spare from our first jobs. A large group could settle down for the evening at a long table, order beer or the cheapest wine on the list, and tuck into the mezze selection.

Paging through the book, written by Anatoli restaurateur Tayfun Aras, I was relieved to discover that the restaurant is still thriving, and promptly reserved a table.

The book is laid out much like the restaurant’s menu itself. Mezzes, mains and desserts are followed by recipes for dishes Aras eats at home, but which are too difficult or time-consuming to prepare in the restaurant. He writes lovingly about his childhood memories and his first exposure to the responsibilities of preparing food for his family.

At Anatoli’s a meal begins with the arrival of a vast tray filled with 22 small plates of mezzes. The waiter whips through the names and descriptions in a well-oiled patter.

Back in the day, our crowd was large enough to choose one of each. Returning in middle age with more disposable income but only four people in the party, it is a difficult choice.

Aras writes that his regulars know the mezzes so well that they pick up their favourite dishes by sight. My favourite was the çerkez tavugu — Circassian-style chicken paté.

In the book the recipe for this dish reads like a recipe for chicken soup — a broth is made with a whole chicken, carrots, onions and peppercorns. The cooked chicken meat is stripped and mixed in a food processor with walnuts, garlic and paprika and broth-soaked bread. Nothing goes to waste — the boiled onions and carrots are added.