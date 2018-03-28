Rising to the top Down Under on the basis of lessons learnt in SA

And then she remembers to add to the list the South African quality of calling "a spade a spade" and being able to "deal with the reality as it is".

"Those capabilities were a huge part of what made me break through within the Australian banking arena," says Kelly, who with her husband has four children, including triplets.

Coupled with "humility, a preparedness to listen and ask for support, and a sense of humour", Kelly has come a long way since her first job in banking as a teller at the Simmonds Street, Johannesburg branch of the then South African Permanent Building Society (SA Perm).

What she remembers most clearly about the interview for that position was a comment by the male interviewer that it may be possible for her to become a supervisor one day.

To be fair to the interviewer, Kelly was 24 years old, had majored in Latin and history, was fresh out of a teaching job and had no banking experience.

In her recently published book, Live Lead Learn: My Stories of Life and Leadership, Kelly shares her journey to becoming the first female CEO of one of Australia’s biggest banks.

"I hadn’t planned on writing a book," she says.

Kelly was approached by several publishers following her retirement from Westpac in February 2015 and politely declined all their requests.

A few months later, while on a three-month trip around Africa with her husband Allan, a paediatric surgeon, she concluded that a book was a good place to capture answers to the questions she had been asked time and again when speaking at business conferences or university graduations.

"The extent to which I can help people is something I enjoy, which is why I wrote this book. During that [trip] I thought, I’ve had such a privileged business career and such a privileged life of learning and opportunity and if I can capture some of that…."

While undoubtedly privileged, Kelly made the most of the opportunities she was gifted. After entering banking in 1980 she would, over the next 12 years at the SA Perm, complete a banking qualification, an MBA and have four children.

One of many breakthrough opportunities came in 1992 when Richard Laubscher, CEO of Nedbank’s predecessor, Nedcor Bank, asked her to head the group’s card business.

As with many talented women who second-guess their abilities, Kelly’s response was to come up with a list of reasons for why she was unqualified for the position. On top of the list of insecurities, she added the complexity of having four small children and a husband working full-time as a paediatrician at Soweto’s Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Yet, Kelly accepted the role and with it leadership of an all-male team who had far more experience in the credit card industry than she did. Fittingly, this story is included in a chapter of her book titled Be Bold, Dig Deep, Back Yourself.

"In this decision, as in all of my big life decisions, the person who helped me most to dig deep and to back myself was my husband, Allan," she writes.

Kelly acknowledges that her marriage, which is a "very solid foundational relationship of trust and support", has been critical to her success.