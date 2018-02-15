BOOK REVIEW: Victorian greed in a Natal full of artifice

Under Glass

Claire Robertson

Umuzi



Claire Robertson’s latest, astounding novel revolves around a central deceit — but to betray it would obliterate the joy of potential readers.

So we need to tread carefully though the luscious plants, around the Victorian dresses with their asphyxiating corsets and limiting bustles, and the vast Natal sugar-cane plantation on which the English settler heroine, Mrs Chetwyn, is living her daunting and complicated life.

There is something peculiar about her fifth child, young Cosmo, that must be kept secret. "There are questions for Mrs Chetwyn to answer: perhaps there ought to be charges," Robertson writes. "Instead, she rehearses for her son the story of his settler family, for when he is old enough to be schooled in the sympathetic fictions."

The story starts with the arrival of Mrs Chetwyn by ship from India, where she married her British captain husband, with her little daughter, Sophronia, and the ayah Griffin.

They are carried through the surf to D’Urban’s shores, sitting on the interlaced arms of sweating, half-naked black men with Mrs Chetwyn’s gloved hands resting on two shoulders. That is about as overtly racy as life got for a Victorian woman in 1857.

Robertson hasn’t given Mrs Chetwyn a first name. "It gives her a superpower not to have one, like Mrs Bennet in Pride and Prejudice," she explains during an interview.

Mrs Chetwyn’s husband, who travelled ahead of her, is already in the interior looking for suitable land to cultivate. He returns to find a letter from his father, who has paid for their passage and has given him a sum for the purchase of land. But there are strict conditions to this "generosity" and the captain strides into town to write a response to his father.