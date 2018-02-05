BOOK REVIEW: Survivor tells of Iraq’s rape and abuse horrors

THE LAST GIRL: My Story of Captivity and My Fight Against the Islamic State

Nadia Murad and Jenna Krajeski

Virago

There have been more headlines about men leaving the UK and Europe to join Islamic State (IS) in its bid to establish a caliphate than about the civilians living in the countries they devastated, such as Syria and Iraq.

Nadia Murad was born and raised in Kocho, a small village of farmers and shepherds in northern Iraq. She is a member of the Yazidi community and lived a quiet and fairly isolated life with her family.

On August 15 2014, when she was 21 years old, the life she knew ended abruptly. Even though her community had been waiting for the IS militants, none of them predicted what was about to happen. Although regarded as a fringe community in Iraq, the Yazidis believed their Arab and Iraqi neighbours would come to their aid when needed. But they were left on their own.

When the fighters arrived, people were shot if they resisted orders. Murad was raped, which was not only a violation of her body but also of her personhood as she was told her family would reject her because she was no longer a virgin.

In these dire circumstances, Murad never stopped fighting for her life. She wanted to live to tell the world what happened to the tiny community that was almost obliterated. She compares what happened to her people with the genocide in Rwanda, particularly the rape and abuse of women.

Her book, The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State, with a foreword by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, teaches about the Yazidi people, how fractured Iraq was after the fall of Saddam Hussein, and

how IS occupied the regions they controlled. This is a story of a country that splintered into pieces with everyone fighting and mistrusting one another.