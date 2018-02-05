BOOK REVIEW: Bliss, bling and the blesser dilemma

THE BLESSED GIRL

Angela Makholwa

Pan Mamillan



The stakes are high in Angela Makholwa’s latest book — her fourth since launching her career as a novelist about 10 years ago.

Makholwa has cemented her position as one of the most prolific writers in the country and has the rare ability to weave contemporary issues into her novels. Her latest, The Blessed Girl, focuses on socioeconomic issues.

The novel is about a young woman from Mamelodi in Pretoria who uses her looks to propel herself into the bedrooms of wealthy businessmen. In return, they shower her with expensive gifts and fly her around the world.

As in almost all relationships of this nature, these men are married and do not know that their woman on the side is not being faithful to them either.

In essence, the novel talks to the controversial issue of blessers. Makholwa has created characters who are believable, and through their shenanigans, she explores this phenomenon that is rife but despised.

Such affairs tend to be unbalanced, putting the young women involved at a disadvantage as they have little choice in designing and

defining the nature of the relationships. This is because

of the transactional nature of the affairs, complicated further by the secrecy in which they are conducted. The men fear exposure, particularly to their wives and families. And after the affairs are found out, it almost always results in heartache and can destroy families.

The young women are often willing partners as they are rewarded handsomely with gifts in return for their services. These relationships are not far removed from prostitution, some argue.