BOOK REVIEW: Story of black SS Mendi crew pulled to the surface

"Pneumonia, measles, scurvy and syphilis were rampant amongst those on board. At times the heat of the tropics made them think the end of their lives was not far away. Furthermore, they drifted in the dark seas for nine hours without receiving any help," writes Baai.

During the most severe winter Europe had experienced in 30 years, the SS Mendi collided with the SS Darro in the English Channel at 5am on February 21 1917.

The SS Darro was a meat-packing ship bound for Argentina, more than twice the size of the SS Mendi.

It took only 25 minutes for the SS Mendi to sink and 607 black South African soldiers died in the icy waters. The captain of the ship, Stump, was later charged for violating all navigation regulations and sailing away, leaving drowning men in his wake.

An indelible recollection of what happened was provided by the bard of the nation, Samuel Edward Krune Mqhayi (1875-1945), in the epic elegy Ukuzika kuka Mendi.

Baai includes rich sources of inspiration and oral history from rural people who remembered the event.

Political cleric, author and community leader the Rev Isaac William Wauchope Dyobha led the dying men in prayer and song, with the words, "Let us die like brothers".

"Whether fact or fiction, the ‘death dance’ has increasingly become a source of great courage and inspiration for the growing black leadership on the continent," Baai writes.

Dyobha’s legacy has been honoured by the South African Navy with a Warrior-class strike craft named after him.

At the launch of the book in December, Prof Muxe Nkondo pointed out that the "death dance" expressed a difference between Africa and Europe. "Europe is wired differently. In Europe, they regard death as a moment of inconsolable loss. To Africans, our obligations, solidarities, intimacies and friendships extend beyond death," he said.

Prof Nomboniso Gasa echoed these sentiments at the launch: "One of the things we know about African cultures and civilisations is that there is no binary between life and death. We see life as a continuation of death and vice versa. In the writing about SS Mendi, Europeans misunderstand that the death rituals are the life rituals."