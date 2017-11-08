BOOK REVIEW: Jacques Pauw’s ire at South African heist catches fire

THE PRESIDENT’S KEEPERS

Jacques Pauw

Tafelberg

There is much that is new in veteran journalist Jacques Pauw’s latest book, which hit the Amazon bestseller list last week when booksellers couldn’t keep up with the demand for print copies created by the State Security Agency’s "cease and desist" order.

There is much too that builds on details in other books and media reports that have painted a picture for two decades of ANC leaders who had committed themselves to uplifting the poor but used their positions to enrich themselves and their families at taxpayers’ expense.

The major difference between The President’s Keepers and all that has been published before is its tone. Pauw is outraged and he has infected far more people with his ire than the usually dismally small group that buys and reads books in SA. What’s new in the tale of ANC governance failures is that President Jacob Zuma was moonlighting for a security company that paid him R1m a month even after he took the highest office, that Zuma did not submit tax returns for years and that his tax liability was paid by someone else. Also new is the extent to which the State Security Agency and the police crime intelligence unit have been looted by officers — some with criminal records and many without the requisite education or training — who do nothing but protect Zuma from his political enemies.

And most importantly, he gives spanking fresh details on how criminals are setting themselves up to capture the state after the Guptas are brought down, by "buying" Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma through donations to her campaign to become the next president of the ANC.

Pauw had the contacts and the experience to dig up details of the "shadow state" that Zuma had established for the sole purpose of keeping himself in power and out of prison. Pauw uncovered the death squads eliminating apartheid’s foes and had interviewed apartheid killers for his previous books.