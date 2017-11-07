Bizos still strives for justice as he did in his friendship with Madiba

At least one person was sceptical about the friendship, believing they might have been client and counsel or comrades — "but were they friends?" asked advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

"This book not only dispels my doubts … their friendship transcended race, culture, generation, politics and life itself," Ngcukaitobi writes in a series of tributes in the memoir.

In 1956, Mandela and 156

"co-conspirators" from the Congress Alliance who had helped to draw up the Freedom Charter were arrested on charges of treason.

Bizos attended the preparatory examination held in Johannesburg’s Drill Hall, where the accused were crammed into a giant metal cage.

"Someone had attached a small handwritten sign to it: Do Not Feed," he writes.

When they appeared in court Bizos, a member of the defence team, said angrily to the judge: "They appear before the court caged — like wild beasts."

Such vignettes make the book a lively and insightful journey through SA’s recent history, even if it makes for grim and traumatic reading at times.

Nelson and Winnie Mandela’s ill-fated relationship is one such trauma.

"George, I have married trouble," is one chapter heading.

And so it proved to be.

Mandela asked Bizos at the end of the 1963-64 Rivonia Trial, as he left for Robben Island, to "stay out of trouble and look after my family". Within a year, Winnie’s banning order, which severely restricted her movements and visitors, was extended for five years, making Bizos’s task more difficult. In 1977, she was banished to Brandfort in the Free State.

Bizos was for some years virtually the only means of communication for the Mandela family and eventually was visiting his internationally famous prisoner friend every few months.

When Mandela’s daughter Zenani married a Swazi prince, Bizos was asked to handle the customary marriage rites. He also appeared on Winnie’s behalf when a wife was suing her husband for divorce, "on the grounds that he was having a love affair with Winnie". Bizos was able to tell Mandela that the claim had been dismissed. "‘I do not expect her to lead a monastic life, but I do expect discretion,’ he remarked softly, almost whimsically," he writes.

By the time Mandela was moved to Victor Verster Prison in 1988, it was clear the couple’s relationship could not be called a happy one.

"She visited him frequently but refused to spend the night with him, although this was permitted," writes Bizos.

A year after Mandela’s release, Winnie was charged with the abduction and assault of Stompie Seipei and four others. Although by then the couple were hardly speaking to each other, Mandela asked Bizos to represent her. "I took on the case at once," he writes.

Divorce was inevitable but it is heartbreaking to read Bizos describe the break-up as "the four years after his release were the loneliest of Nelson’s life".

He relates the happy times, too, such as the first and only holiday the friends had together. Fittingly it was in Greece, in 2002, with their wives Graça Machel and Arethe.

Bizos and his father had left their family home in Greece in 1941 to help seven stranded New Zealand soldiers escape their Nazi-occupied country. They ended up in SA.

The similarities between Mandela and Bizos are noteworthy. They both loved their vegetable gardens; Mandela’s father died when he was 12-years-old, while Bizos had a strained relationship with his father. Mandela’s mother died of a heart attack the same year that Bizos’s father succumbed to gas inhalation in a freak accident.

Bizos writes of momentous matters in SA’s history, such as Mandela’s fury at FW de Klerk during their shared Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony, with the same attention to detail he uses to describe his graduation from liver to lobster meals on the infamous Robben Island.

It pains him that "ill-informed South Africans accuse Mandela of selling out" and that there is criticism of the Constitution.

"Have they read it?" he asks.

The last words that Bizos heard his friend utter came as he left Mandela and Graça Machel after the three of them had enjoyed a meal at their Houghton home.

"Nelson no longer finished his sentences," he writes. But as Bizos bade them farewell, Mandela suddenly said, "George, don’t leave your jacket behind."

Simple, caring words that convey a lifetime’s mutual concern for each other.