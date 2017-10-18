BOOK REVIEW: One ‘chopstick’ and a world patched with prejudice

Die Wereld Van Charlie OengEtienne van HeerdenTafelberg

How is Brexit going to affect SA? There seems to be little interest in this question, and that may be because the expectation is … not very much.

The Brits appear to think it will be business as usual and have sent trade missions with that message, although what they really think is evident from the appellation the Conservatives have given to their new foreign outreach campaign: Empire 2.0.

Where shall we stand towards Europe?

At first blush the answer may be that we would look through the same Anglicised prism as before at the land of frogs and Lederhosen, pasta and waltzes, Picasso and superior soccer. Their many languages are the problem …

Except they are not, and less so in the Western Cape. Franschhoek may not be French anymore, but in the years since 1994, an old saying has gathered a little more truth: die Kaap is weer Hollands.

A new relationship between Dutch-speaking countries and Afrikaans speakers has grown in leaps and bounds. Musicians such as Gert Vlok Nel and Koos Kombuis are "groot", especially in Flanders, and South African-born Marlene Dumas is a major international artist. But it is in literature that the new linkages are most evident.

Brexit may be a catalyst in the wish fulfillment of many South Africans thirsting for a new world order. In that dispensation, another power will be a fait accompli — China.