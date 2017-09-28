BOOK REVIEW: Reflecting Rogue explores how perceptions of black female bodies are shaped

REFLECTING ROGUE: Inside the mind of a feministPumla Dineo GqolaMF Books

In her debut book, What is Slavery to Me?, Wits academic Pumla Dineo Gqola reflected on the impact slavery had on the modern black female body and self.

After writing A Renegade called Simphiwe (monographs on the musician Simphiwe Dana), she secured her place as a public intellectual.

Her third book, Rape, a South African Nightmare, won the 2016 Sunday Times Alan Paton Award. It is a collection of intense and timely essays on the pervasive rape culture that has a firm hold across the spectrum of South African society.

Gqola’s fourth and latest book, Reflecting Rogue: Inside the Mind of a Feminist, is a composition of musings about what feminism means to her.

She does this in 14 chapters, sharing snippets of her personal and professional experiences from childhood through to her maturity in her various roles as a feminist academic daughter, mother, sister, lover and friend.

The book contains overlapping themes that are intimately intertwined with the female experience — from the politics of the body, race, rage, learning and relationships to the contestation of ideas surrounding the functions and representations of women in society.

Gqola introduces readers to her mind through her body, with the visualisation of three slides that represent body language, body image and body layering.

The first slide questions the language that is used when qualifying black and female bodies. At the age of seven, a teacher made her aware of herself in reference to a world in which to be male is to be closer to God and to be fair-skinned is to be "better".

The second slide speaks to how black children find out about the notions of the idealised image of the black person by eavesdropping on adult conversations. A prominent image is centred on black hair and the complexities of the politics of it, as well as other issues regarding the black aesthetic.

In the third slide, on body layering, she recalls how, at boarding school, she had to have a washing cloth for her body and a separate one for her face — and explains what this means about the way in which black women grow into their bodies through societal influences.