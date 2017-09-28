BOOK REVIEW: Glynnis Breytenbach takes justice to heart with all her mind

RULE OF LAWGlynnis Breytenbach with Nechama BrodieMacmillan

The picture on the cover of Glynnis Breytenbach’s book – her questioning National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams in Parliament – says it all. Her direct, penetrating glare probably encapsulates the fury she feels about "the capture of the NPA".

On the back page is a delightfully relaxed photograph of the former head of the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit with three of her dogs.

Between the covers lies the remarkably forthright, often amusing, sometimes scary and shocking story of Breytenbach as told to Nechama Brodie.

People who have been integral to Breytenbach’s life were invited by Brodie to provide candid insights into the former prosecutor, focusing on a legal career that spanned 26 years. They include Bulelani Ngcuka, Vusi Pikoli, Johann Kriegler and Mandy Wiener.

Towards the end of the book are a couple of paragraphs that sum up Breytenbach’s determination to ensure justice for all.

"At the moment, there is a culture of impunity for not doing your job at [the] NPA. People stroll into court at 10am, 11am, when they are supposed to be there at 8am so court can start at 9am," she writes.

"It is not good enough that prosecutors arrive in the courtroom late morning, while people who have gotten out of bed at 4am … to be at court on time sit and wait … for a late or sometimes even no start. Respect for institutions has been lost."

Today, the MP and DA shadow minister for justice spokeswoman believes as passionately in the rule of law as she did while working in the justice system.