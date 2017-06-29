Funny and insightful view on challenges facing entrepreneurs

TestedAlpesh PatelPeshmode

Operating a business in Africa is ridden with difficulties. The landscape is littered with disasters as ventures trip up over red tape, corruption, a lack of funding and the notion that anything foreign trounces anything made locally.

Is there space for another book documenting those difficulties and exhorting entrepreneurs to do their homework, be prepared to battle, or maybe just tackle an easier territory? That essentially is what Tested is — a rollicking memoir by serial entrepreneur and serial failure Alpesh Patel.

Serial failure is a bit harsh, but he did leave a trail of "didn’t quite make it" ventures in his wake before hitting the big time with Mi-Fone, the first cellphone brand designed in Africa for Africans. But Mi-Fone never achieved its potential. Patel is essentially a one-man band who wants to do everything himself, delegates reluctantly and badly, and hires people from gut instinct rather than an assessment of their talents.

As his businesses grow, the wrong people are in place to take them further.

Tested is an easy and enjoyable read, self-published by Patel because that’s how he rolls, cutting out the middleman and going directly to market.

Perhaps a formal publishing process would have honed its rough edges, removed some repetition and minimised the cussing. But Patel doesn’t take kindly to people telling him how his ideas can best be packaged.

That’s partly why he’s had so many clashes and frustrations and perhaps not been able to see other ways of getting things done. He’s a "my way or the highway" kind of guy and you get knocked over like that. Arrogant, yes, stubborn, yes — ingenious, absolutely.

I have interviewed Patel a few times and like him enormously because he’s funny, charming, articulate and sharp. Would I want to work for him? Not so much.

But entrepreneurs can certainly learn from him, even if it’s only to take his advice and decide that a monthly income, steady future and time to hug your kids aren’t worth sacrificing to chase a dream.