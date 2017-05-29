How business aided National Party

One of the greatest threats to democratic politics is the unregulated funding of political parties. This problem persists in contemporary South African politics. Powerful donors rely on a culture of secrecy to conceal their identity from ordinary voters, who might otherwise be outraged at the type of influence that such money can buy.

During apartheid, very little was disclosed about how political parties raised their funds. In the white parliament, it was an open secret that large Afrikaner businesses such as Sanlam and Gencor funded the National Party (NP), and that Anglo American was a supporter of the more liberal opposition.

Oppression delivers paperwork and the NP political machinery was no different. We were speechless when the archivist at the University of the Free State delivered folders marked "National Party donations". In these and other folders are letters of thanks, requests for anonymity, copies of cheques and carefully written receipts to NP donors.

We have identified about 70 individual donations to the NP from 1979 to 1989, ranging from R5,000 to R290,000 (between R40,000 and R2.4m in 2017 terms). The sum of these donations is R4.5m (R43m today).

An important caveat is that the list is not conclusive. In addition, these figures are large relative to the size of election expenditure at the time, which was minuscule in comparison with the money spent on elections today.

We can now reveal evidence of funding provided by Naspers to the NP. Ton Vosloo, Naspers MD, confirmed in writing the company had made a donation of R150,000 (about R1m today) to the NP before the 1987 election. The confirmation is contained in a letter to FW de Klerk at the time of his making a further donation shortly before the decisive white election in September 1989.