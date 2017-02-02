Is SA cricket pageant still a dead ball?

In the early 1970s, almost every summer weekend, I made the journey from the centre of Durban to the Springfield grounds. Springfield is now home to huge business complexes and highways hemming it into the city sprawl, but in the early 1970s, it was very much on the outskirts.

At the weekend, six or seven games of cricket were played, simultaneously, on ancient matting wickets, according to rules first written in the 18th century.

There were no sightscreens. Irregular boundaries were marked by misshapen whitewashed stones. Clumps of grass and mole-hills hid crevices that tested the most flexible of ankles. In a script that veered between comedy and tragedy, I could not wait to get the call to don my whites and be drawn into the drama of a Springfield middle.

On a Saturday afternoon, you would arrive and drag the mat from a wood and iron shed. The mats were crusty and mouldy and came in all sorts of grotesque shapes. We would lay the mat on the pitch.

The holes in the mat were huge. If you tried for a quick single, more often than not you would get stuck, so you had to run alongside the pitch…. We were playing cricket but running like baseball players.

It was impossible to play cover drives that stuck to the turf. The ground was too spotted with holes and mounds. To score, one had to loft the ball.

This created its own problems. Once a big-hitter was in, the fielders in the adjacent ground needed eyes in the back of their heads. The fields were on top of each other with no sightscreens, so as the sun descended, one sometimes saw two bowlers coming at you.

What did a 50 mean under these conditions? What did five wickets mean when you managed to hit the hole in the mat and turn the ball sharper than Shane Warne?

Occasionally, my father and I would go to Old Kingsmead, the cathedral of white cricket.

Here was a completely different world of wonder; turf wickets, picket fences, sightscreens, a scoreboard that flashed lights while invisible hands moved the score.

Everything was so beautifully white, pristine and ordered. My father carved out a space under the clock for us to sit. A small blanket, two paper cups and a bottle of Coo-ee forming our own boundary within the tiny nonwhite section.

I watched the Springboks (as the national team was then still called) crush the Australians in 1970. It was my joy also to witness many a provincial innings by the majestic Barry Richards.

During one provincial game against the Transvaal my father, who was light of hue, snuck into the white area in search of a cup of tea. On his way back, he was man-handled and unceremoniously pushed over the fence, all the while trying to hold onto the cup of tea. People on both sides of the divide clapped and laughed. He took his place on the blanket, this most gentle of men, and without saying a word, picked up the binoculars to follow Mike Proctor’s run-up that started near the sightscreen.

In one of my father’s greatest gifts to me, CLR James’ Beyond a Boundary, I marked these words: "The British tradition soaked deep into me was when you entered the sporting arena you left behind the sordid compromises of everyday life. Yet for us to do that we would have to divest ourselves of our skins."

We never went back. The incident sparked a sense that, in order to understand the game, one required more than a pair of binoculars. Yet it never killed my passion for the game. How could it, given that its first seeds were planted in a son’s fond memories of trips to the ground with his father and nourished by a whole boyhood’s excitement and play?

In 1990, as Nelson Mandela strode out of prison, Springfield and Kingsmead edged closer. In 1991, the two worlds of cricket united, at the top at least.

After years of sports boycotts against SA, international recognition beckoned.

When India toured in 1992-93, we went to Old Kingsmead, my father and I. He was like a child; taking in everything as we perched high up on the Umgeni end. As was his way, avoiding trouble, he insisted on bringing his own flask of tea.