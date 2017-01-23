Former spies find a home for skills in private sector

And in 1997, a UK-based private investigations company called CIEX secured a contract from the South African government to investigate apartheid plunder. CIEX delivered a secret report two years later to several senior Cabinet ministers that

claimed to have identified about R26bn that was stolen, laundered or held offshore illegally by apartheid-era bankers, arms dealers and senior politicians.

CIEX’s director, Michael Oatley, formerly a senior agent of MI6, offered to ensure the return of these funds to state coffers, in exchange for a handsome percentage.

Headhunters say they often see British spies leave the game in less than a decade.

Britain employs about 12,000 people in its three intelligence branches: MI5, which is broadly responsible for domestic intelligence; MI6, for foreign intelligence; and GCHQ, which is responsible for electronic monitoring.

Like any employer, there’s regular staff churn.

Moving between the private and public sectors is encouraged, as former UK chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne said, to bring "the best minds and deepest expertise into the private sector, and the latest innovation back into government".

Having spy services on your résumé is clearly beneficial. "There’s a perceived level of intelligence and competence," says Annie Machon, a former MI5 officer who left the secret service in 1996 on bad terms after blowing the whistle on UK spycraft. "If you come with the recommendation of MI6 or MI5, then that, of course, intrigues people."

The booming field of corporate intelligence usually involves investigating former employees or future acquisitions. But some former spies can find it frustrating to work within the legal limits placed on regular civilians, without access to special government tools.

Unlike graduates fresh out of a master’s programme in international relations, spies have expertise in building rapport and connections, and they have real-world training, recruiters and former spies say.

"They’ve got procedures to pretty much every problem," says Alex Bomberg, CEO of International Intelligence, a private UK firm founded in 2002 that regularly hires former spies.

Everyone wins. Companies get highly skilled individuals who have thrived in high-pressure situations — along with bragging rights of hiring former James Bonds. And former intelligence workers make a lot more money.

"Quite often, people just want to get their lives back," says Machon. "There comes a time when all your other friends who went to university are out there, working for banks or big corporations, earning about three times what you’re getting," Machon said. "That can be frustrating."

Matching Needs

At that point, the headhunters come calling. At global headhunting firm Barclay Simpson, Chris Meager’s job is to match intelligence officers looking for a pay raise (or a change of lifestyle) with private companies. In 2016 Meager placed a former intelligence officer into a position as

global head of security for a private company. "He got a £20,000 increase on day one."

"The career is like "putting a pane of glass between you and the normal world."

Colquhoun has seen plenty of his former colleagues leave. "It can be quite intense and a lot of pressure, because you’re always dealing with bad news, risk and preventing things going wrong," he says.