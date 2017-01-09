The Street: Exposing a World of Cops, Bribes and Drug Dealers

Over the course of the book’s two-year analysis Raymond swings from mild optimism in believing he can assist the good cops, to despair that his willingness to share evidence within the SAPS simply has no effect.

He is pushed occasionally into vigilantism, becoming morally corroded by the constant sleaze spawned by his drug-dealing neighbours.

McNally also unveils the neighbourhood community policing forums and reservists. On the surface these are normal, stable people. But he scratches beneath, finding frightened individuals and flawed personalities such as Wendy, scarred by the murder of her policeman husband and the dysfunction of her addict son. She brings embittered baggage to her job as a reservist, compromising her ability to manage confrontation with suspected criminals and her colleagues. She is nearing a breakdown — personifying SAPS as an institution.

McNally posits that the policing model itself as the problem. SAPS have arrest targets for crime categories; The Street provides evidence that this paradoxically disincentivises proactive policing. Instead, the police integrate and participate within a vicious loop of criminality, to create the appearance of success. Crime-reduction is the ostensible agenda, but to feed the numbers machine, it is easier and makes more of a statistical impression to bust drug users rather than dealers or syndicate heads. Real policing is just a phantom. Is this endemic? McNally relates corroborative stories of blatant fissures within the surrounding police precincts of Sophiatown and Florida, and of untouchables such as a repugnant police officer, Lerato, who, surely, only remains in the force because the drug lords have wormed their product into the streets and their influence into all levels of the security establishment.

There are some upstanding police officers.

McNally befriends a Lt Khaba, who chooses to live in a squalid police-barrack room because he fears for his life, having refused to participate in covering up heinous police activity at his previous posting. Khaba constantly bleaches his room — a manifestly physical need to keep clean. Khaba promises to work with Raymond in exposing corrupt colleagues, but he is thwarted at every turn. He is a good cop at heart, but the demons of his past make him an ineffectual one.