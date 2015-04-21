BOOK REVIEW: The Innovators

ASTONISHINGLY, the world’s four most prized trademarks are those of technology companies: Google, Apple, IBM and Microsoft together comprise almost 20% of the combined value of the world’s top 100 brands.

This dominance reflects the ubiquity of technology, and the fact the 21st-century global village reveres that which we use as a facilitator of productivity, creativity, connectedness, and knowledge sharing.

TITLE: The Innovators

The Innovators AUTHOR: Walter Isaacson

Walter Isaacson PUBLISHER: Simon and Schuster

But where did this start? Who were the visionaries, those with the flights of fancy — some more than a century ahead of their time — to imagine a different world? Who were the engineers who lit up the electronic pathways, the programmers who powered up the engine, and the entrepreneurs and marketers who designed and forged demand for products that people had no inkling they would ever want or need?

WALTER Isaacson, in The Innovators, answers these questions intelligently, distinguishing the parallel streams embodied in the culture of invention and the business of innovation. He posits invention’s womb as a serendipitous blend of geopolitical events, cultural trends, the development of symbiotic industries and — his book’s mantra — the power of collaboration, especially between gifted thinkers and the practical nous of technicians.

Ideas are portrayed as floating in the air and in need of catching and crafting before they are re-released for someone else to build upon. Wikipedia most clearly epitomises this: Vannevar Bush’s vision in 1945 of a "memex", a personal, computerised encyclopaedia, was made possible by the dogged entrepreneurial invention of Jimmy Wales — but then actualised by thousands of willing web users co-opting their expertise and constantly fine-tuning the information source. Dreamers, unquestionably, need dream-catchers and doers.

The Innovators does have certain lightning-bolt, eureka episodes and seminal, pioneering characters. The pontiff of the computer industry is probably Charles Babbage, who in the 1830s conceived the idea of using machines to aid calculating — computing — rather than purely mechanised tasks.

Contemporaneously, and as Babbage’s collaborator, Countess Ada Lovelace theorised and wrote the first algorithms, earning her acclaim as the patron saint of programming. Readers may be moved by the pathos of Alan Turing, a mathematical genius whose code-breaking wartime heroics were properly acknowledged only decades after his suicide.

There is the American apple-pie homeliness of electronics hobbyists such as Intel co-founder Robert Noyce, responsible for the revelations of the microchip, and the energetic drive and wilfulness of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.

Their stories are woven together — sometimes mathematical, scientific or technical detail obscures the narrative — to form a definitive chronology of the nature of the Digital Revolution.

Perhaps understated is the truth that necessity is the mother of invention. The Second World War was an accelerant of technological advancement in crucial areas of physics, chemistry, electronics and engineering, as the military pushed boundaries for the science of warfare. The US’s military-industrial-academic trinity was forged and steeled under fire, and it subsequently incubated continuing advancement necessitated by the Cold War, the space race and the mission to the moon.

Isaacson’s career as editor of Time and chairman of CNN gives him both a journalist’s and businessman’s perspective on the forces of innovation as well as their spiralling effects upon society at large, and in the final chapters he attempts to open a window into the future.

THE recently launched Apple watch is perhaps an example of how technology can cross the intimacy barrier; Isaacson is understandably intrigued by this potential, and does his best to deflect any sense of alarm surrounding negative connotations of artificial intelligence.

With the capability inherent in Big Data and the processing speed and power of newer supercomputers, the next leap is surely imminent, and Isaacson believes we are on the cusp of a "third way", a man-machine partnership that will unleash further waves of advancement.

So, we can expect technology companies to ramp up innovations and unlock still further value for their brands. The Innovators explains how and why computers and digitisation have transformed the world in the past 50 years, but it also conveys the power of ideas and sets down a marker for creative thinking in the Information Age.