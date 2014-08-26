AUTHOR INTERVIEW: Writer finds muse in SA

THE author Paul Mendelson is proof of the premise that in order to become a better writer, you need to write — a lot.

Mendelson, who had his debut novel, The First Rule of Survival, published earlier this year, is British, but he has a home in Cape Town, where he spends about three months every year. He does most of his creative writing there.

"I spent many lessons at school writing stories instead of calculating the volume of a cone or learning who succeeded Queen Anne," he says.

He found early success in 1986 at the age of 21 when his play, You’re Quite Safe With Me, was performed at the Cottesloe Theatre in London’s National Theatre, making him the youngest writer to be performed there at the time.

Details

TITLE: The First Rule of Survival

The First Rule of Survival AUTHOR: Paul Mendelson

Paul Mendelson PUBLISHER: Constable & Robinson

A short and largely unsatisfying stint as a television writer for shows like The Bill and Moon and Son followed, after which Mendelson focused on writing nonfiction. He’s written 12 books on mind-sports like bridge, poker and casino games, and wrote a weekly column on bridge, and various interviews and travel pieces for the Financial Times. But he never gave up on the dream of having his creative writing published.

"I spent 25 years since my play at the National Theatre submitting scripts and manuscripts and either never received a reply or simply got a photocopied rejection slip," he recalls.

"As much as I enjoy writing nonfiction, creative writing is my passion. To succeed at one but largely to fail at the other was frustrating. However, I think that all my weaker writing in the past has led to better writing now."

Mendelson’s "better writing" culminated in The First Rule of Survival, a crime novel set in modern-day Cape Town, which has been nominated for the (best crime novel of the year) Gold Dagger Award by the Crime Writers Association. French translation rights to the book have been sold and negotiations are under way for it to be translated into German and Spanish. Moreover, he’s completed the sequel, which is to be released in March or April next year.

The appeal of crime fiction, says Mendelson, relates to his interest in bridge and poker: "Both are games that require taking many tiny pieces of information and putting them together to form a logical outcome. This is not dissimilar to detective work in fiction and is certainly fundamental to constructing an absorbing story."

Even so, The First Rule of Survival began as a "literary exercise" for Mendelson, who set out to write an "adventure story set in Cape Town, something in the style of an early Ian Fleming novel". Friends and family persuaded him to submit it to some publishers and agents, who responded saying they felt the writing was good, but the story wrong.

"This encouraged me to write something more serious and, after 18 months or so of writing it part-time, I completed a 200,000-word manuscript. One of my nonfiction publishers has a crime fiction imprint and I requested that someone there look at it. Instead of the polite rejection I expected, Krystyna Green (editorial director for Constable & Robinson crime fiction) decided that she loved it. We agreed on a deal soon afterwards," he says.

Given that publishers want crime novels that are 90,000 to 110,000 words long, the first task was to remove 80,000 words: "I have learnt my lesson. The manuscript for the second book was 95,000 words — exactly what they asked for."

The First Rule of Survival tells the story an unsolved case of child abduction that resurfaces seven years later when the corpses of two boys are dumped behind a farm stall in the Winelands. When they’re positively identified as two of three boys that were taken near Rondebosch Common, Col Vaughn de Vries of the South African Police Service (SAPS) is determined to find the third boy and crack the case, which has tormented him as a personal failure ever since it was closed. But De Vries and his sidekick, W/O Don February, aren’t only fighting crime; they’re battling the internal politics of a post-apartheid police force.

Mendelson explains the crime-politics combo: "I don’t think that any story set in Cape Town featuring the SAPS could be without racial and social tensions; they are, to a greater or lesser extent, everywhere. In this book, Vaughn de Vries is haunted by an old unsolved crime, his family life is disintegrating, and he is utterly devoted to what he does, which is to strive to bring justice to his victims."

Hard-working and fiercely determined, the policeman’s primary motivation is to solve crime. Everything he does, however, is questioned and sometimes even hindered by other senior members of the SAPS because of their personal ambition and mistrust of De Vries as a white man.

The result is a fascinating psycho-thriller with characters as interesting as the plot. And, while De Vries is the main man, I found February — who seems caught between the old and the new, and the desire to move ahead but also to learn as much as he can from the experienced, cynical colonel he can’t help but admire — the most convincing of the two.

De Vries, February and the former’s shady but well-connected British friend, John Marantz, all feature in the sequel, which places them "on the periphery of historical events that lead on to a fictional story".

Mendelson fell in love with Cape Town when he first visited to play bridge more than 15 years ago. After returning regularly thereafter, he bought a plot on the mountainside and had a "small and simple" house built, which he and his family equipped with furniture and fittings they made themselves. It’s here that he writes most of his fiction, much of it in the early hours of the morning — and sometimes using techniques he learnt in the theatre.

"I usually spend a couple of days thinking about what I’m going to write, scribbling notes and improvising dialogue. Then I sit down with my laptop at about 3pm and work solidly for 10 to 12 hours," he says. "Working in the early hours means that I can act out the dialogue without disturbing my friends and family.

"The next morning, I read through what I have written and make minor corrections. Then I start thinking about the next passage. About a week after each writing session, when I have almost forgotten what I have said, I edit and cross-check all the elements of the plot."

While he believes "every piece of writing completed is a learning experience and, as a writer, you grow a little as a result", Mendelson insists writing nonfiction is "just discipline; you sit, write and produce to a deadline".

"Creative writing has to be more flexible because, with the best will in the world, there are times when you simply cannot get into the zone. Cape Town is where I feel most happy and where I do almost all of my creative writing."