BOOK REVIEW: Empathy

IN Glimmer: How design can transform your business, your life, and maybe even the world, Warren Berger discusses how making a letter of the alphabet do a headstand can radically alter perspective. The brain behind the idea was Brian Collins, the letter he inverted was "m". In one fell swoop the word "me" read as "we". After Roman Krznaric, one might call this simple but ingenious inversion an "empathic revolution".

In business, politics and culture we find a strident shift from the "me generation" to one driven by the desire for connection. Empathy has become the buzz word for this "revolution in human relationships" or this "empathic activism". As Krznaric notes, "empathy is the art of stepping imaginatively into the shoes of another person, understanding their feelings and perspectives, and using that understanding to guide your actions". This in itself is not a new phenomenon; one need only think about the work of Francis of Assisi, Martin Buber’s notion of I and thou, or, more recently, Nelson Mandela, the "archdeacon of empathy" — or Ubuntu.

Certainly its resurgence in the public sphere signals a will to stem the "epidemic of narcissism" that has consumed the western world; a world fuelled by the Enlightenment and its Cartesian matrix: "I think therefore I am", its Kantian ideal: "Know thyself", and its most toxic and facile current manifestation — the "selfie."

It is this centralisation of self-hood, science and reason which today is under attack. Throughout the ages there have been those who were suspicious. As Goethe notes: "From early on I have suspected that so-important-sounding task, ‘Know thyself’, is a ruse of a cabal of priests. They are trying to seduce man from activity in the outside world … they seek to draw him into a false inner contemplation."

Details

Enter "Homo empathicus," the new collective arm of civilisational change. Krznaric cites four obstacles to this revolution: Prejudice, authority, distance and denial. The purpose of his book is to show how we can overcome these obstacles, and why it is vital to do so.

Krznaric is not interested in suppressing the ego but redefining its role. Aware that the shift from a "me generation" to a "we generation" is seen as little more than faddish, Krznaric recognises, nevertheless, the power of serving a goal which exceeds, while embracing, the self.

Leonardo da Vinci regarded himself as a "disciple of experience". Krznaric’s point is that it is precisely experience which is being denied us in this digitised, saturated, and virtual world. Today we suffer from "continuous partial attention"; we have become "flattened" or we have developed an "e-personality" or "e-identity" disassociated from our lives outside the digital realism.

Chatroulette (an online chat website that pairs random people from around the world for webcam-based conversations) destroys conversation while seemingly advocating it.

As for Facebook, our "beloved interface with reality", it not only simplifies selfhood, it also simplifies commonality, thus killing the rich complexity and irresolution that define the human. For all the talk of the net uniting people, democratising knowledge, and forging collectives, much remains to be done to convert it into an empathic tool.

The key question we must ask of technology, says the inventor of virtual reality, Jaron Lanier, is "how it changes people". It is the very question that lies at the root of Krznaric’s book. Only by challenging prejudice, authority, distance and denial, he argues, will this life-affirming revolution be realised. It supposes a radical reconversion of existing systems, be they models of business or governance, for the barrier to the empathic revolution is fundamentally social and political.

Krznaric’s "handbook" is not only timely but essential. Neither deprecatory nor utopian, it poses just the right mix of scepticism and optimism. The reader is introduced to the life-changing moments in the lives of great leaders and thinkers, among them "the most radical empathist in modern history", Mahatma Gandhi, and one of the greatest modern method actors, Daniel Day-Lewis.

But for me the most intriguing aspect of the book was its retelling of the lives of radical "undercover empathists" such as John Howard Griffin, who in 1959 dyed his skin black and spent six weeks travelling and working in the US as an African-American.

In its own way, Krznaric’s handbook on the power of empathy will also prove seminal to a changing global perception of the human. As we veer towards disaster — because we merely pay lip-service to care and compassion — all the more will we find ourselves harnessing our latent empathic power. My suggestion is that we learn to do so before disaster strikes, for, irony of ironies, Krznaric notes how it is precisely in times of disaster — say Hurricane Katrina or 9/11 — that people find themselves reaching out and helping each other.

Here it is not merely crisis which joins us but love, that all-too-human faculty which, in the heart of disaster, reveals the victim "lit up with happiness". This is perverse and strange indeed, but at least it scuppers our cynicism and compels us to rethink values.