AUTHOR INTERVIEW: Crime meets humanity

BALTHASAR’s Gift opens with the murder of a young, white HIV/AIDS activist in an apparent run-of-the-mill robbery. Journalist Maggie Cloete, covering the incident for The Gazette, finds herself unable to keep her professional detachment and becomes embroiled, stirring the ire of assorted gangsters and corrupt politicians.

As with much of modern South African fiction, it is another story that could have been lifted out of almost any daily newspaper. What the gifted crime novelist does is to lift the veil over the mundane, to reveal universal truths.

It’s always a challenging task. Even at the best of times, getting one’s first book published is not an undertaking for the faint-hearted. But to be living in Germany while tackling a crime novel set in unglamorous Pietermaritzburg at the height of HIV/AIDS denialism borders on folly.

So it is a triumph for Charlotte Otter that her debut novel is not only selling well in SA but was snapped up for simultaneous publication in German. It is a triumph, also, that a novel somewhat dauntingly billed as "semi-historical feminist crime fiction" — enough politically correct box-ticking to chill the heart of at least this reviewer — is actually a fine read. Rather like the scrambler motorcycle that belongs to the novel’s reporter protagonist, the book’s reflective social realism is sufficiently souped up to deliver some satisfying suspense.

Otter says there were advantages to writing from abroad, having settled with her husband and three children in Heidelberg, where she works in information technology for corporate communications. "I had to leave SA to be able to write about the country. I needed to divorce myself, to get distance," she says.

The novel was all a bit of a gamble. "When I started writing, a friend in the publishing industry warned me that setting the book in the past, in the midst of a harrowing controversy South Africans would all rather put behind them, would be to commit literary suicide.

"But I was stubborn. In 2000, I had been returning to SA on holiday and happened to be on an aircraft packed with AIDS activists heading for the now infamous Durban AIDS conference. It was a moment of great hope. The atmosphere was headily jubilant.

"President Thabo Mbeki was scheduled to open the conference and everyone was certain that he would put denialism behind him and concede the link between HIV and AIDS. As it turned out, he couldn’t bring himself to cross that Rubicon and this had devastating consequences for hundreds of thousands of people who remained untreated.

"That’s a critical time and I was determined, with Balthasar’s Gift, to give voice to those who suffered and died so unnecessarily. I didn’t want to leave them behind, consign them to not being remembered."

Details

TITLE: Balthasar’s Gift: A Maggie Cloete Mystery

Balthasar’s Gift: A Maggie Cloete Mystery AUTHOR: Charlotte Otter

Charlotte Otter PUBLISHER: Modjadji Books

Crime fiction writers imbued with a burning social message are on a tightrope. They have to balance didacticism with the need to please their readers, who are expecting the conventions of the genre — blood, gore, action, and ultimately the triumph of good over evil — to be satisfied.

The dichotomy that all this involves is encapsulated in German magazine Stern’s summation of the book: "Abrasive, fast and instructive."

To get the right balance wasn’t easy, Otter concedes. "I went through 14 complete rewrites. To be honest, now that I have had some distance from it, given half a chance I would do a 15th. Fortunately, I have no option. It’s published and I have to let it go. In any case, I am working on the next Maggie Cloete novel, which will be set in the Karkloof, in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands."

Otter draws obviously on her personal experience as a journalist — she learnt the craft as a court reporter on The Natal Witness in the 1980s — but is at pains to stress that the hard-bitten, ball-busting Cloete is not her.

"There is one character in the book, the arts reporter Sally-Anne Shepherd, whom every German reviewer, without exception, considered to be a superficial and offensive stereotyping of the flighty, wimpish female. Well, I’ve never admitted it until now, but that’s me. I’m a wimp.

"But I did want to challenge some of the stereotypes that exist in SA around women, but without being simplistic."

She says, too, that the book questions some of the blinkers South Africans have about their compatriots, from both sides of the racial divide, and about themselves. "Perhaps one of the reasons why the AIDS debacle happened is because we tend to have an overly generous view of ourselves. We paint a picture that is far rosier than reality and that can cultivate a kind of political passivity."

Otter articulates that to live a meaningful life in SA, there has to be involvement and a willingness to admit to one’s blinkers, whether they relate to one’s personal circumstances or the social conditions of privation that exist in the country.

"One of my characters, an activist dealing with AIDS orphans, at one stage laments the failure of a supposedly tightly knit community to protect a young child — an issue that still today has resonance in the scourge of child rape — and says to Maggie: ‘For me to get up and come here every day, I have to believe that community works. I’ve seen places where it does. If I don’t believe it, then I might as well pack my bags and move to the south coast and stare at the sea for the rest of my days.’"

Otter has a mien of dauntless self-confidence. She casually reveals that while writing Balthasar’s Gift she made a point of not reading a single South African crime novel.

"I did not want to be influenced, to inadvertently appropriate the story, or images or metaphors, of local crime writers.

"Since the book has been published I have worked my way through all of Margie Orford and now Deon Meyer and it is interesting to see the differences, but also many similarities, of the South African spirit."