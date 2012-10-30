Speaking the frustrated truth to power

IT IS probably just as well that publishers were reluctant to go for William Gumede’s idea of publishing a volume of his columns in 2006. The political journalist, widely renowned for his polemical insights into the ruling party’s internal machinations, was still surfing the wave of success from his 2005 bestseller, Thabo Mbeki and the Battle for the Soul of the ANC.

Why wobble the commercial wheels of a runaway read with a potential competitor from the same author?

However, you would imagine that, by 2008, when Mbeki was no longer president and the ignoble rise of Jacob Zuma to the land’s highest title seemed all the more imminent, the market would be ready for another cracker by Gumede.

Yet the acclaimed columnist had to struggle for another few years before he found a home for his collected columns at Tafelberg Publishers. Finally, most of his opinion pieces penned for a range of local and international publications as divergent in tone and tenor as The Guardian and Sowetan, Rise Magazine and Rapport, had been assimilated, updated, edited and printed under one rubric — Restless Nation: Making Sense of Troubled Times.

Coming on the eve of the African National Congress’s (ANC’s) electoral conference in Mangaung, Gumede agrees that the delay of Restless Nation is, by default, well timed. It highlights, for instance, the inner workings and insidious inefficiency of the ANC’s electoral college and its apparent unwillingness to brook new blood in the leadership stakes. It shows how fundamentally flawed this process is; how it’s designed to keep men such as Zuma in the Presidency through electoral delegates, who in turn expect to be rewarded with power and positions in areas where they often command little recognition, let alone respect.

"It’s a closed system and is essentially about cadre deployment. It makes for a biased group of electoral delegates," says Gumede. "It kills off talent, preventing people with real leadership skills to rise through the hierarchy of the ANC. If you’re out there in Koekenaap, you should have a direct say in who gets to be the president of the ruling party."

The crumbling effect of cronyism and corruption as evinced in service-delivery protests and the recent spate of wildcat strikes does not, however, become immediately clear in Restless Nation. In that sense it’s a slow-builder; a cautionary compendium made up of chapters with passé titles, such as Talking Frankly About Race, and An Infant Democracy, that initially make the book seem a little ho-hum, yet it is anything but. Containing columns going as far back as the Mbeki book, a flip through Restless Nation raises the question: "Is this still relevant?"

Spend some time with it, though, and a pattern emerges, an alarming picture of a country that appears to be teetering on a precipice mainly because of a lack of real leadership and a void where many should be seeing a vision. It throws into stark relief the notion that if, one day, the ANC government succeeds with its ruinous policies — remember that analysts such as Moeletsi Mbeki warn it could be curtains for South Africa by 2020 if drastic turnaround measures aren’t implemented soon — Gumede should be able to hold up Restless Nation and say: "I told you so."

He’s not the type, though. He’s not someone you would expect to see at customs ringing the bell on South Africa’s destruction one last time before he checks out for a country such as the UK. With three young boys, he has enough reason to leave for an environment that’s more stable. He may even be re-employed by Oxford University, where he once did research on the political economy of Africa and its independence movements.

But he’s also someone who has deep roots which, in addition to his family and lecturing position in public administration at Wits University, extends to the country he wants his boys to grow up in. All the uncertainty, much of it "unnecessary", annoys him though. "We’re going to have to get this thing right. It deepens frustration to see our leaders just don’t care."

Referring to the furore over renovations to Zuma’s Nkandla homestead, he notes: "They care about the wrong things. They care about their own things when they should be caring about textbooks being thrown into rivers. What does it say about us, about our commitment to empowering our children through educating them? Can you imagine what it makes us look like?"

Had Gumede not been so mindful, measured and careful to express his views with articulate forethought, he would be dripping with contempt for the country’s current leadership.

Recently he wrote in The Guardian that the Marikana "massacre may yet push Jacob Zuma out of the ANC and the presidency". Unprotected strikes and related unrest have become the "tipping point": "Ordinary miners have lost trust in organisations like the unions", says the erstwhile unionist and communications officer of the Congress of South African Trade Unions in the 1990s.

"People don’t trust our Parliament anymore. They would suffer poverty for a little longer if there were a sense that things will improve, but that’s gone now. Since 1994 poor, black South Africans have been waiting for material benefit but they’ve seen only how their leaders benefit, leaders who have apparently forgotten them."

Gumede knows, though, that the problem with South Africa’s current dispensation lies much deeper. "People look up to politicians and they see people who can’t even give them a vision. That’s the ANC’s biggest problem, its poverty of ideas. When they came to power, they should’ve transformed themselves as well. I’ve seen it with too many other liberation movements.

"A freedom fighter does not necessarily a democrat make. They’re too ideologically rigid. They don’t look outside, at countries like Singapore that, despite cultural diversity, have managed to transform their societies successfully."

This dilemma, of liberation movements failing at democracy, is a phenomenon Gumede has studied since his Oxford days and is also the subject of his other book published recently, The Democracy Gap: Africa’s Wasted Years, a comprehensive examination of the continent’s governments since the Second World War.

Much to Gumede’s chagrin, apart from the ANC’s absence of vision and the lack of leadership, are wasted opportunities such as the gross frittering away of public funds. Here he brings in black economic empowerment: "It actually reinforces inequality because only a few people are benefiting from redress, adding to feelings of resentment among the vast amount of people out there that are still left behind."

He recalls former trade and industry minister Alec Erwin, who "once said that ‘from 1996 to 2005 some R350bn to R400bn of public funds was transferred to BEE transactions; and you ask yourself: who really benefited? Imagine if that money had gone into creating real economic empowerment, if it had been given to a tuck-shop owner or a taxi driver."

Unfortunately, as long as the same lot is at the top, and they probably will be after Mangaung, Gumede predicts, the rot will remain and the promised progress won’t spread — only the restlessness will.