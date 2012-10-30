BOOK REVIEW: X-Events

JOHN Casti is a complexity scientist and systems theorist and spends his time pondering human-linked extreme events and how to anticipate them. In his latest book, he scrutinises the possibility that humans may destroy themselves in various extreme events, or X-Events.

So, pick your demise: digital darkness; starvation; death by riot and electromagnetic chaos; assault by physics; blown away in a nuclear holocaust; global pandemic; eaten by technology; or death by financial collapse

TITLE: X-Events: The Collapse of Everything

X-Events: The Collapse of Everything AUTHOR: John L Casti

John L Casti PUBLISHER: William Morrow

It’s not an entirely satisfactory list, however. Casti says each is distinctly possible in this era of electric power, runaway population growth and reliance on oil.

He is at pains to differentiate between his propensity for a calculated look at catastrophe and thousands of other conspiracy theories and panic-mongers.

And because something is possible, he believes these should be known and we should be aware of the likely effects of what he calls an X-Event.

Not that you could do anything in most cases except locate your sphincter and bid yourself adieu.

He must be a swinging cat at a party, though. Picking Austria as his place of residence, this former American spends 302 pages alerting us to events that could be fatal to probably most of the population of "Planet War".

He starts with the well-known complexity trap, in which the entire industrialised world has become intertwined in layers of complexity linked by one fundamental thing: electricity.

Having previously studied the effects of a powerless city and come to the conclusion that riots and murder and mayhem would break out in most after a week without electricity, this work serves to embolden my preconceptions.

"What does happen to our standard of living when the seductive music of technology stops?" Casti asks, sounding a little like Jim Morrison as his poetic portents spin off the pages.

What happens when rainfall patterns suddenly alter? Not likely, but possible. And, if it is possible, be afraid. But his view is to be very afraid of other catastrophes lurking in history because if they occurred before, they will occur again. We are not talking possibility but probability. It’s just the timing we could dispute.

Casti writes in his X-Event One that a long-term widespread outage of the internet could happen. Then he mentions a host of near disasters that have occurred recently. In mid-October 2009, the Swedish domain ". se" goes off track and domain names fail. Websites are closed. E-mails fail. The cause? No one really knows. Days of pain follow. An earthquake rips up six undersea communication cables 15km south of Taiwan, leading to a 90% drop in communications capacity in China. X-Event Seven features an oil-less world, what he calls an anti-antipasto.

Without oil nothing works in the modern world. So what happens when civil war breaks out in Saudi Arabia and Iran shuts the Strait of Hormuz?

Both scenarios are likely in today’s venom-charged world. More than half of the world’s oil stops flowing. No holiday trip to Durban that year, I’m afraid.

Others are not just possible, but chillingly likely.

Water running out. Various global pandemics, which have already begun with HIV/AIDS, ebola, new deadly strains of influenza and a radical, drug-resistant tuberculosis virus called XDR-TB, which is already rampant in South Africa.

My favourite death by an X-Event would be death by physics, X-Event Five, sub-heading: Destruction of the Earth Through the Creation of Exotic Particles.

My second favourite is being consumed by technology as robots spawn and take over the planet.

While Casti has a good go at being the mathematical bogeyman, this book is somewhat unsatisfying.

With his military and mathematical background, I expected maps and graphs and drawings and more in the way of, well, evidence or proof.

This book is a folder of his thoughts over 30 years that has been produced in a somewhat whimsical way, which leaves the reader only slightly nervous instead of truly and absolutely petrified.

About the author

John L Casti received his PhD in mathematics at the University of Southern California in 1970. He worked at the Rand Corporation in California and served on the faculties of the University of Arizona, New York University and Princeton before becoming one of the first members of the research staff at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Vienna, Austria.

In 1986, he took up a position as a professor of operations research and system theory at the Technical University of Vienna. He was also a member of the external faculty of the Santa Fe Institute in New Mexico, working on the application of biological metaphors to the mathematical modelling of problems in economics, finance and road-traffic networks.

In 1989, his Alternate Realities: Mathematical Models of Nature and Man (Wile) was awarded a prize by the Association of American Publishers in a competition among all scholarly books published in mathematics and the natural sciences.

He is a senior research scholar at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Laxenburg, Austria, where he works on the development of early-warning methods for extreme events in human society. He is also the co-founder of The Kenos Circle, a Vienna-based society for exploration of the future.