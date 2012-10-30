BOOK REVIEW: Time to Get Tough

HE’s loud. He’s brash. And he’s arrogant. In his latest in right-wing politicking, Donald Trump tries to describe everything that is wrong with the US, a country he claims was once the best in the world but that has now become "the world’s whipping boy, blamed for everything, credited for nothing, given no respect".

In a Republican electioneering rant, Trump punches at everything he believes has brought down the US — the Opec cartel, China, illegal immigrants, welfare handouts, big government and taxes he claims are killing wealth creation. Behind it all, he says, is the "community organiser" — US President Barack Obama. Trump describes him as a weak, spineless socialist who hates business because he has never run one, and who has sold out the US through his apologetic foreign policy.

Details

TITLE: Time to Get Tough: Making America #1 Again

Time to Get Tough: Making America #1 Again AUTHOR: Donald J Trump

Donald J Trump PUBLISHER: Regnery Publishing

Obama doesn’t know a deal when he sees one, claims Trump. He relates how he offered to save the US government millions of dollars by building a ballroom to replace the "rotten-looking" marquee to entertain foreign guests at the White House. A surprised Trump says the White House never came back to him.

Does he not think that the gift might have been seen to be buying him undue political influence?

In reality, Trump’s new book — complete with colour photos showing off his assets (his wife, family and properties) — is an ode to everything that is wrong about the land of hope and opportunity, about how greed and materialism have sucked the soul out of the US. Not once does Trump try to explain how the avarice of bankers and brokers spurred on by a finance system Ronald Reagan (his self-proclaimed hero) began deregulating in the 1980s, brought the US and the world to its knees in 2008.

He bangs on about "our enemy China" and calls for a 25% tax on goods from the orient. Then there’s the oil. Trump claims he was against the war in Iraq, but when it comes to the black stuff he cares little about human rights: "And if any country in the Middle East won’t sell us their oil for a fair market price — oil we discovered, we pumped and we made profitable for the countries of the Middle East in the first place — we have every right to take it."

He also touches on the US’s "immorally high taxes". The figures, he says, show that regardless of how high the tax rate has been, tax revenues as a percentage of gross domestic product have remained the same, because, he says, when you raise taxes people don’t work as hard, and the amount the fiscus collects drops.

Ultimately, Trump seems more concerned about how he can protect and grow his own wealth rather than what may lie at the root of many of America’s problems. For him, there is nothing really wrong with the soul of the US; it is a perfect country hijacked by clueless Democrats.