BOOK REVIEW: Another Time, Another Life

THE international success of Stieg Larson’s Millennium trilogy and their film versions, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest, have engendered a renewed fascination with Swedish crime fiction in the English-speaking world.

Another Time, Another Life by Leif GW Persson was first published in Swedish in 2003, but the English translation was only completed in 2012, despite Persson being the author of nine books, all of which were bestsellers in Sweden.

Details

TITLE: Another Time, Another Life

Another Time, Another Life AUTHOR: Leif GW Persson

Leif GW Persson PUBLISHER: Doubleday

The book is the latest in the great Swedish crime-fiction tradition that began in the 1960s and builds on the sardonic wit and bleak "Weltanschau (world view)" of the previous generation of writers.

Another Time, Another Life takes place in Sweden some time early in this century, but involves two historical events: the attack on the German embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 24 1975, and the fall of the Berlin Wall and the opening of the Staatssicherheit (Stasi or state security) archives in the German Democratic Republic in 1989.

It shows how rebellious young women can be manipulated by older cynical political operatives to further the cause of revolution, such as with Patty Hearst and the Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974. It also sheds a relatively interesting light on the still unsolved murder of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme in 1986, although that is not its core theme.

The main protagonist is the very methodical Swedish detective Lars Martin Johansson. He is known in the Swedish police force as "the man who can see around corners" because of his prescience. He is the type of detective that actually gets crimes solved, as he is very logical and persistent, the type who continues to work at problems long after anyone with a little bit of sense has given up and consigned the case to the archives as unsolved. He has an uncanny ability to see the world around him the way it is, rather than the way others, especially politicians, want it to be.

Persson has been a professor at the National Swedish Police Board since 1991, so he writes from an insider’s view of the police institutions and how they, and the individuals within them, have adapted to domestic and political changes between the mid-1970s and the start of this century.

It is a marvellous crime novel. It has an intelligently constructed, intertwined plot, rich characters and is told at the same slow, methodical pace that characterises Johansson’s work. This elegant, smart novel deservedly won the Swedish Academy of Crime’s award for the best Swedish crime novel in 2003.