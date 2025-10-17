Caught Stealing — Rent or buy from Apple TV+
Director Darren Aronofsky goes back to New York in the 1990s in this stylish heist caper starring Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King and Matt Smith. Butler plays Hank, a one-time pro baseball contender who has a pretty good life tending bar at a New York dive, hanging out with his girl and staying out of trouble. When his punk-rocker neighbour asks him to look after his cat for a few days, Hank finds himself the focus of a motley gang of gangsters looking for something he doesn’t know anything about...
