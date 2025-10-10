Reality TV is coming for your favourite board games, again
Little is known about Netflix’s reality show ‘Monopoly’, but three companies are reportedly in a much-anticipated ‘bake-off’ to produce it
Having mined every conceivable avenue they can for profitable content, streamers and Hollywood studios have moved from reboots and sequels to video games, toys and, even emojis as sandboxes for development. Now, in an effort to revitalise their reality TV offerings, streamers and networks are boldly going where their predecessors unsuccessfully went before: your childhood board games.
In April, Netflix announced that it had negotiated a deal with Hasbro, the owners of the IP for Monopoly to develop a reality TV series based on the board game that brings out the ruthless capitalist in all of us. On paper, the idea of turning a board game that has sold over half a billion copies in more than 100 countries since its launch in 1935 might make good business sense. It’s less clear how a separate feature film adaptation, which is being produced by Barbie star Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds at Lionsgate, might manage to create a satisfying narrative out of buying real estate, payi...
