Great Yarmouth: Provisional Figures
It’s a bleak, desperate and unforgiving world for the mainly Portuguese “provisional figures” — immigrants with undetermined status — eking out meagre lives in Great Yarmouth, the once popular English tourist destination and now one of the country’s poorest towns, in Portuguese director Marco Martins’ unflinching social realist drama...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.