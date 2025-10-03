Play Dirty — Prime Video
Shane Black returns to the brand of fast-paced, banter-filled, buddy action comedy caper he’s made so much his own since he moved from writing to writing and directing in 2005 with Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Here he teams up with Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield and Rosa Salazar for a high-jinks heist caper in which a highly skilled and successful crew find themselves up against the New York mob when a once-in-a-lifetime job falls in their laps. The old-school thrills and well-chosen cast provide a thoroughly enjoyable two hours of silly fun...
