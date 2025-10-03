CHRIS THURMAN: Hello again, old friend
Chicago is as fresh as it was 50 years ago — and that’s due in no small part to the stellar cast doing the musical’s fourth run in SA
In my previous column I promised to write more about the production of Chicago (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/life/arts-and-entertainment/2025-09-26-chris-thurman-chicago-shows-things-are-not-as-good-or-bad-as-we-think/) that opens in Johannesburg this week. Readers may wonder why I’m so attached to the show that I would cover it twice.
There are plenty of other musicals that “hit me in the feels” more than Chicago, or that are better suited to my politics and my hopes for the human species. Yet Chicago is the one I’ve seen the most, it’s the one I quote the most and it’s the one whose melodies I most often catch myself humming...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.