House of Guinness — Netflix
Peaky Blinders’ creator, Steven Knight, turns his imaginative attention to 19th century Dublin for this thrilling Succession-style drama. It is based on the true story of the chaos that erupted between the heirs to the Guinness brewery fortune after the death of mogul Benjamin Guinness in 1868. James Norton, Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge and Emily Fairn star in a show that early reviewers are celebrating what could be Knight’s best yet for its sexy blend of high entertainment, tense family period drama set to an anachronistic modern rock soundtrack. ..
