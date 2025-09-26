When you feel like the world is going to hell in a handbasket, it is strangely reassuring to read or hear a voice from the past complaining about how bad things are. An ancient Greek philosopher grumbling over “the youth of today”. A medieval monk bemoaning the politics of hatred. A 19th century scribe skewering greedy and deceitful leaders.
The long march of history, one hopes, is towards greater liberty for a greater number of people. Yet, viewed in ecological terms, life on this planet has never been quite so precarious. Populist nationalism is on the rise. So there’s comfort in the belief that human societies go through cycles of freedom and tyranny, or slide from peace and prosperity to warfare and want. This too shall pass. We have never had it so good? Inaccurate. Things are worse than ever before? Not quite...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.