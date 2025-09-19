Robert Redford: Film star, eco warrior and independent cinema champion
Actor ‘stood for an America we have to keep fighting for’, outspoken Jane Fonda said
Life could have been very different for Charles Robert Redford Jnr. The tousle-haired, chiselled-jaw, twinkling-eyed young man who was born on August 18 1936 in Santa Monica, California, to housewife Martha and accountant Charles Snr grew up in the San Fernando Valley town of Van Nuys, where in high school he proved himself to be an average student but a promising athlete.
The young Redford excelled at swimming, tennis, football and baseball, and earned a baseball scholarship to the University of Colorado in 1954, where he could pursue his skiing and climbing hobbies. His projected path to the heights of US sports was cut short when Redford discovered the evils of the bottle, lost his scholarship and was expelled after completing only a year-and-a-half of college...
