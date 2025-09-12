This month, Leonard Barden celebrates 70 years as chess columnist for The Guardian. You read that right. He has been filing a weekly piece for the British newspaper since 1955.
To match Barden’s astonishing feat, I would need to keep plugging away at this column until 2075. I can’t quite see myself coming up with the goods every week from now until then. Still, it’s not impossible; one of the perks of being on the arts beat is that there really always is something new to cover...
