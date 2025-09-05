Zamo Mkhwanazi's ‘Laundry’ debuts at Toronto film festival

Cast members Ntobeko Sishi and Robert Whitehead interact during a scene from the movie "Laundry", which premieres September 5 at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, in this undated handout still image obtained by Reuters on September 4, 2025. Picture: GABRIEL LOBOS
Toronto, Canada — SA director Zamo Mkhwanazi has no interest in giving a history lesson on apartheid when the audience catches her film “Laundry” at the Toronto International Film Festival — instead, she wants them to understand the impossible choices, limitations and the threats black people faced under a brutal regime.
Set in 1968, Mkhwanazi’s debut feature film follows the story of a black family’s struggle between dreams, duty and loyalty as they navigate life in apartheid SA while running a laundry business in a whites-only neighbourhood.
The movie revolves around the character of Khuthala Sithole, a rebellious young man who dreams of travelling the world as a musician alongside a local singer, who also happens to be his father’s mistress.
“The story is really about the tension between the coming of age ... of a young musician and living in a world where he's not really allowed to explore his dreams,” Mkhwanazi said ahead of the film’s premiere on Friday.
But Mkhwanazi does not want the audience to get lost in the specifics of how the apartheid system worked.
“For me, what was important is for the audience to understand the constant limitations, the constant threats that people have to navigate [in] their lives and their dreams and their very basic humanity around,” Mkhwanazi said.
Black people in SA endured discrimination for centuries under colonialism and apartheid before the country became a multiparty democracy in 1994 under Nelson Mandela. Despite introducing various laws aimed at redressing the injustices of the past, successive governments have failed to alter SA’s status as one of the most unequal countries in the world.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has lambasted SA policies and has repeatedly claimed — without giving evidence — that its government discriminates against whites, which SA strongly denies.
Mkhwanazi acknowledges that SA is still a work in progress.
“I’ve been working on this film for about 10 years. But it feels like there couldn’t be a more important moment for it to come out,” Mkhwanazi said.
Zamo Mkhwanazi's 'Laundry' debuts at Toronto film festival
Set in 1968, the SA director's film follows the story of a black family's struggle while running a laundry business in a whites-only neighbourhood
Reuters
