Zamo Mkhwanazi's ‘Laundry’ debuts at Toronto film festival

Set in 1968, the SA director’s film follows the story of a black family’s struggle while running a laundry business in a whites-only neighbourhood

05 September 2025 - 12:53
by Bhargav Acharya
Cast members Ntobeko Sishi and Robert Whitehead interact during a scene from the movie "Laundry", which premieres September 5 at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, in this undated handout still image obtained by Reuters on September 4, 2025. Picture: GABRIEL LOBOS
Cast members Ntobeko Sishi and Robert Whitehead interact during a scene from the movie "Laundry", which premieres September 5 at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, in this undated handout still image obtained by Reuters on September 4, 2025. Picture: GABRIEL LOBOS

Toronto, Canada — SA director Zamo Mkhwanazi has no interest in giving a history lesson on apartheid when the audience catches her film “Laundry” at the Toronto International Film Festival — instead, she wants them to understand the impossible choices, limitations and the threats black people faced under a brutal regime.

Set in 1968, Mkhwanazi’s debut feature film follows the story of a black family’s struggle between dreams, duty and loyalty as they navigate life in apartheid SA while running a laundry business in a whites-only neighbourhood.

The movie revolves around the character of Khuthala Sithole, a rebellious young man who dreams of travelling the world as a musician alongside a local singer, who also happens to be his father’s mistress.

“The story is really about the tension between the coming of age ... of a young musician and living in a world where he's not really allowed to explore his dreams,” Mkhwanazi said ahead of the film’s premiere on Friday.

But Mkhwanazi does not want the audience to get lost in the specifics of how the apartheid system worked.

“For me, what was important is for the audience to understand the constant limitations, the constant threats that people have to navigate [in] their lives and their dreams and their very basic humanity around,” Mkhwanazi said.

Black people in SA endured discrimination for centuries under colonialism and apartheid before the country became a multiparty democracy in 1994 under Nelson Mandela. Despite introducing various laws aimed at redressing the injustices of the past, successive governments have failed to alter SA’s status as one of the most unequal countries in the world.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has lambasted SA policies and has repeatedly claimed — without giving evidence — that its government discriminates against whites, which SA strongly denies.

Mkhwanazi acknowledges that SA is still a work in progress.

“I’ve been working on this film for about 10 years. But it feels like there couldn’t be a more important moment for it to come out,” Mkhwanazi said. 

Reuters

How the algorithm machine decides what you want to watch

Streaming platforms are using computer-generated data to judge audience preferences and tastes
Life
9 hours ago

Five things to watch this week

Behind Vegas’ glitz, postapocalyptic horror, modern take on a noir classic, punky biopic and classic of Bengali cinema
Life
9 hours ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Advertisers, let’s not drag the Boks back to 1995

South Africans have long moved on from a lack of nuance in understanding our post-apartheid triumphs and tragedies
Life
9 hours ago

My Brilliant Career: Seeing art — and the world — in new ways

Sarah Sinisi is a senior art specialist at Aspire Art
Careers
5 days ago

What to see at the Resonance Archive Festival

There is also a programme of talks, exhibitions and listening sessions that explore how the past echoes loudly in the present
Life
1 week ago

Five things to watch this week

Grand Prix glory, Man of Steel, senior sleuths, high water and bigger boat required
Life
1 week ago

Relief and resilience of making it through the day

The eloquent concept note for Dusk describes the early evening time as ‘when movement slows and attention shifts inward’
Life
1 week ago
