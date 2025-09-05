How the algorithm machine decides what you want to watch
Streaming platforms are using computer-generated data to judge audience preferences and tastes
It’s been hard not to notice that in the years since it first began to change watching habits around the world, Netflix has become to many cynical cinephiles a shadow of the promising space it once was.
Just a few years ago there was enthusiastic excitement to be had from the streaming giant’s promotion of original films by cinematic boundary pushers like Alfonso Cuaron (Roma), Charlie Kaufman (I’m Thinking of Ending Things), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and David Fincher (Mank). But these days your Netflix home page is more likely to be filled by a mix of popularity-seeking romcoms, expensively produced sci-fi mis-hits, Harlan Coben adaptations and reality TV knock-offs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.