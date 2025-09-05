The Last Showgirl — Rent or buy Apple TV +
Pamela Anderson gives a career-defining performance as the protagonist of Gia Coppola’s melancholy fable of the harsh realities of life behind the glitz, glamour and neon lights of Las Vegas. Anderson plays Shelly, a veteran showgirl with three decades of service to Vegas’ ritzy façade under her belt. When the old-school revue show that she’s part of announces its closure, Shelly is forced to reconsider who she is and what her life may mean when the lights are turned off and the glitter ball stops spinning...
