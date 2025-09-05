CHRIS THURMAN: Advertisers, let’s not drag the Boks back to 1995
South Africans have long moved on from an unnuance in understanding our post-apartheid triumphs and tragedies
It’s not every day that you encounter your sporting heroes in person, so I did a double-take when I saw Handré Pollard at the shops this week. He was supposed to be in Auckland preparing for a crunch Test match against the All Blacks. Besides, it was 10am on a Tuesday, and while I know that the Springbok flyhalf loves his “Brannas en Coke”, it seemed odd that he should be hanging out in the Checkers LiquorShop.
On closer inspection, this Handré was just a cardboard cut-out promoting a new in-house product, Invictus VSOP Cape Brandy. The label on the bottle bears the closing couplet from William Ernest Henley’s 1875 poem: “I am the master of my fate/I am the captain of my soul.” A classy brandy, a good-looking guy in a suit, a bit of poetry … why was I so annoyed?..
