Art
Relief and resilience of making it through the day
The eloquent concept note for Dusk describes the early evening time as ‘when movement slows and attention shifts inward’
It’s hard to imagine the SA art world without people such as Teresa Lizamore. Gallerist and curator, dealer and mentor, Lizamore has brought hundreds of artists to the attention of aficionados and the public. A key figure in the development of SA’s corporate art collections, she has also run initiatives such as the SA Taxi Foundation Art Award and prominent annual exhibitions at Woordfees in Stellenbosch.
In 2001 she launched Artspace, which later became Lizamore & Associates — a gallery that has occupied numerous premises across Johannesburg. Over the years, I have covered Lizamore exhibitions on the Jan Smuts Avenue art strip in Parkwood, at her home in Fairlands, and at satellite venues such as the Fire Station in Rosebank. In June, she started a fresh chapter with Lizamore on Keyes, extending Rosebank’s Keyes Art Mile a little further north...
