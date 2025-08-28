F1 The Movie — rent or buy Apple TV+
As they did for the Top Gun franchise with Top Gun Maverick, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski take a tried-and-tested formula and breathes new, loud life into it. Though it doesn’t reinvent the storyline of the racing movie genre, this big screen sports drama offers plenty of tyre-screeching, engine-roaring, white-knuckle thrills. It follows one-time F1 rising star Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), who is cajoled by his former teammate Ruben (Javier Bardem) to take one last chance to achieve glory, decades after his career ended in a brutal crash. Buckle up and enjoy the ride as Sonny’s devil-may-care arrogance meets the ego of his young teammate, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris)...
