Five things to watch this week
Quietly seething drama, coming-of-age tale, the real Jayne Mansfield, Wes Anderson on families, and emergency room chaos
April — Mubi.com
Georgian director Dea Kulumbegashvili’s quietly seething drama trains its unflinching gaze on the stark challenges faced by its protagonist, Nina, an obstetrician working in the only hospital in a small provincial town. Dedicated to her job to the expense of all other areas of her life, Nina’s compartmentalised life is thrown into disarray when a newborn delivered under her supervision dies seconds after birth. With the subsequent investigation placing all blame on her, she must fight for what is right, despite the intense scrutiny and accusations. Exquisitely executed, at times excruciating to watch, it’s a masterful piece of dramatic cinema that raises uncomfortable questions...
