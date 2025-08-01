Late night hosts unite against Trump
Stephen Colbert’s firing has rallied other hosts to go into full attack mode against US president
During the first Trump administration US late night talk show hosts grew increasingly irritated with people who said things like, “You don’t really have to do anything right? The jokes must just write themselves.” In the fog of depression that remained once the disbelief at Trump’s election had lifted, it was often to clips of US late night comedians’ monologues that many turned for comic relief and an explanation of the madness that was enveloping US society and politics.
Hosts such as Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, John Oliver and Jimmy Kimmel threw objectivity out the window as they firmly planted their flags in the sand as disbelievers and disparagers of Trump and the Maga movement, and the world seemed a better place because of them. When Joe Biden took back the presidency for the Democrats in 2020, late night and its audience breathed a loud sigh of relief, even as Trump and his supporters remained in the wings loudly proclaiming the return of their oran...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.