Life / Arts & Entertainment

Entertainment briefs: Sydney, popcorn and a Chuck Mangione tribute

And new executive producer for 60 Minutes

28 July 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

TV news

New executive producer for 60 Minutes

Picture: YOUTUBE
Picture: YOUTUBE

Paramount Global’s CBS News on Thursday appointed Tanya Simon as the executive producer of its prime time news magazine broadcast 60 Minutes, in place of Bill Owens, who had stepped down citing lack of editorial independence.

Owens left the post in April after months of legal battle with US President Donald Trump, who claimed in a lawsuit that 60 Minutes deceptively edited an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris that the network broadcast in October. Earlier in July, Paramount agreed to pay $16m to settle the suit, allocating the money to Trump’s future presidential library.

Simon, who began her career at CBS News in 1996, has been with 60 Minutes for 25 years and recently served as interim executive producer after Owens’ exit. She is the fourth executive producer in the broadcast’s 57-year history and the first woman in the role, CBS News said. “Tanya knows that the success of today’s 60 Minutes depends on delivering a weekly mix of the most informative, impactful and entertaining stories and investigative journalism from around the world,” said Tom Cibrowski, president and executive editor of CBS News. Reuters

Celebrity endorsement

Sydney Sweeney heads denim campaign

Sydney Sweeney. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOHN PHILLIPS
Sydney Sweeney. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JOHN PHILLIPS

American Eagle Outfitters surged 10% on Thursday after unveiling a new denim campaign with Sydney Sweeney, as the apparel retailer bets on the Euphoria and The White Lotus actress to reconnect with Gen Z shoppers and boost sales.

The company has partnered with Sweeney for its autumn season denim collection that includes a limited-edition denim jacket as well as a “The Sydney Jean”. The campaign, called “Sydney Sweeney Has Great (American Eagle) Jeans”, is the company’s latest effort to revive demand as it navigates muted consumer spending and higher potential costs due to tariffs. The US retail industry has been struggling to spur demand as consumers grappling with financial constraints cut back on non-essential buys, including apparel and accessories.

"[The campaign] is its bid to stand out more and make some noise. Denim is popular right now, so putting money behind marketing it makes sense for American Eagle,” GlobalData MD Neil Saunders said. Reuters

Movie snacks

Galactus popcorn container draws fans

Left to right: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby of Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four" participate at San Diego Comic-Con, San Diego, California, US, on July 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON
Left to right: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby of Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four" participate at San Diego Comic-Con, San Diego, California, US, on July 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON

An enormous $80 popcorn container shaped like Marvel’s planet-devouring villain Galactus is offering a unique twist on movie snacks.

During its unveiling in Los Angeles, the container drew excited fans to the TCL Chinese Theatre and set a Guinness World Record. The mammoth movie snack holder, tied to the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps film, is 51cm wide and 45.5cm tall. It boasts a capacity of 10l — enough to satisfy even Galactus’ cosmic appetite.

Lacey Noel, a tour guide at the TCL Chinese Theatre, presented the bucket to eager onlookers. “It is $80 and people are currently eating it up,” she said. The Galactus container isn’t just about size. It features a metallic finish and piercing bright blue LED eyes, adding to its appeal as a display piece long after the popcorn is gone. Reuters

Jazz

Flugelhorn player Chuck Mangione dies

The late jazz musician Chuck Mangione. Picture: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER
The late jazz musician Chuck Mangione. Picture: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER

American two-time Grammy-winning jazz flugelhorn player Chuck Mangione, best known for his 1970s cross-over hit Feels So Good, died last week at 84 years old at his home in Rochester, New York. The prolific musician and composer — whose career spanned five decades and 30 albums — died in his sleep on Tuesday, a local funeral home said.

“Chuck’s love affair with music has been characterised by his boundless energy, unabashed enthusiasm, and pure joy that radiated from the stage,” his family said in a statement to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle newspaper.

Mangione showed his appreciation for his audiences by sitting at the edge of the stage after his concerts, signing autographs for fans who stayed to meet him and the band, it said. Born Charles Frank Mangione in 1940 in Rochester, he was a virtuoso flugelhorn and trumpet player. He grew up in a household where his father exposed him to the jazz greats of the 1950s, including Dizzy Gillespie, a family friend who dined with them frequently. He began taking music lessons at eight, and by the time he was a teenager, Gillespie was so impressed by his musical prowess that he gave Mangione one of his trademark “upswept” trumpets. Reuters

CHRIS THURMAN: HOME exhibition goes beyond Capetonian anxiety about housing and homelessness

While a celebratory tone marked the opening of HOME last month, there is a solemnity to its mission
Life
3 days ago

How the Prince of Darkness found even more fame as a fuzzy reality TV dad

The contrast between the bat-biting dark lord of rock and a dad at home was the strongest selling point of ‘The Osbournes’
Life
3 days ago

Five things to watch this week

Ed Sullivan, cocaine and Nazis, East Rand serial killer, a slave’s journey and women in the Islamic world
Life
3 days ago

Musk’s Martian ambitions under scrutiny in Elie film

Documentary explores Starbase, the SpaceX construction and testing site located in Boca Chica, Texas
Life
4 days ago

Why Tretchikoff is making headlines again

From mass-market prints to multimillion-rand auctions, his art is enjoying a resurgence as collectors pay top prices for originals
Life
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Identify a new KFC site and earn a R60k finder’s ...
Life
2.
Hotter VW Amarok and Golf GTI coming to SA in 2025
Life / Motoring
3.
Isuzu-developed AI and robotics centre opens in ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Electric D-Max surveyed but hybrid would be ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Eyes: caring for the windows to your soul
Life

Related Articles

CHRIS THURMAN: HOME exhibition goes beyond Capetonian anxiety about housing and ...

Life / Arts & Entertainment

How the Prince of Darkness found even more fame as a fuzzy reality TV dad

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Five things to watch this week

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Musk’s Martian ambitions under scrutiny in Elie film

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Why Tretchikoff is making headlines again

Life / Art

The $14.75m sled is so much more than a movie prop

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.