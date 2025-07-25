How the Prince of Darkness found even more fame as a fuzzy reality TV dad
The contrast between the bat-biting dark lord of rock and a dad at home was the strongest selling point of ‘The Osbournes’
There are many things to say about John Michael Osbourne, son of Birmingham, Aston Villa fan, grandfather of heavy metal, the unhinged, binge-drinking, drug hoovering “Prince of Darkness”, who died this week at the age of 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s.
Ozzy, as the world knew him for more than 50 years, was a heavy rock and roll legend and his influence as the frontman of Black Sabbath, and later as a solo artist, is likely to outlive us all. He sold more than 100-million records, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (as a member of Black Sabbath and a solo artist), has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and on the Birmingham Walk of Stars. There is no statue of him yet in his hometown, though a “large-scale steam-punk style mechanical bull” named Ozzy was created for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.